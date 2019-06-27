UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Women Can Play Their Key Role In Social And Economic Development Of Country: Robina Ali

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Pakistani women can play their key role in social and economic development of country: Robina Ali

High Commissioner for United Nations World Humanity Commission Robina Ali has said that Pakistani women are very talented that can play their key role in social and economic development of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) High Commissioner for United Nations World Humanity Commission Robina Ali has said that Pakistani women are very talented that can play their key role in social and economic development of the country.She said that every possible step will be taken for the progress of women so that they can play their pivotal role in the society.

While addressing a seminar at women chamber in Islamabad on Thursday, Robina Ali said that promotion of health, education, peace and business activities have been included in our priorities to eliminate poverty.She said a world exhibition is going to be organized in Islamabad in August to which 28 countries have been invited.Local products will be promoted through this exhibition and country's image will also get better, she added.She said business women will be given loans so that they could run their business in a better manner and also extend their business.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World United Nations Business Education Progress Chamber August Women

Recent Stories

UK to explore free trade agreements with GCC count ..

59 seconds ago

Light distillate slump leads decline in Fujairah p ..

1 minute ago

Neymar wants Barcelona return, says club's vice-pr ..

4 minutes ago

Construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway to be comp ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivian Presidential Office Says Latin America 'T ..

4 minutes ago

CPO, DC to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' in Wah Cantt on J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.