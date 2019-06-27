Pakistani women can play their key role in social and economic development of country: Robina Ali

High Commissioner for United Nations World Humanity Commission Robina Ali has said that Pakistani women are very talented that can play their key role in social and economic development of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) High Commissioner for United Nations World Humanity Commission Robina Ali has said that Pakistani women are very talented that can play their key role in social and economic development of the country.She said that every possible step will be taken for the progress of women so that they can play their pivotal role in the society.

While addressing a seminar at women chamber in Islamabad on Thursday, Robina Ali said that promotion of health, education, peace and business activities have been included in our priorities to eliminate poverty.She said a world exhibition is going to be organized in Islamabad in August to which 28 countries have been invited.Local products will be promoted through this exhibition and country's image will also get better, she added.She said business women will be given loans so that they could run their business in a better manner and also extend their business.