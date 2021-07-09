Pakistani women consider Fatima Jinnah a much desired face of theirs for all times

Women from different walks of life, paying glowing tribute to Fatima Jinnah, were unanimous in their opinion that the lady committed to the cause of empowering masses in its truest sense, managed projecting a much cherished face of theirs, relevant and valid for all times

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Women from different walks of life, paying glowing tribute to Fatima Jinnah, were unanimous in their opinion that the lady committed to the cause of empowering masses in its truest sense, managed projecting a much cherished face of theirs, relevant and valid for all times.

Talking to APP on the occasion of her 54th death anniversary Friday each of them cited Mohtarma to be their role model and also a source of courage for every Pakistani.

She was remembered to have not only stood by her brother, Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, all through his struggle for Pakistan but in the latter years too, when despite being in her 70s was courageous enough to spearhead a campaign aimed at safeguarding democracy, the very essence that led to establishment of a separate state for Muslims belonging to South Asia.

Setting a precedence for every single Muslim women of her time and also for those to follow in the coming years appears to be all the more valid at current point of time when questions are raised about women struggling for emancipation in particular context of economic and social rights , commented Mahnaz Rehman a senior activist.

Reminiscing the dignity with which Ms. Jinnah carried herself while escorting her brother during Pakistan movement and then after almost twenty years leading the masses belonging to both the wings of the country in their struggle for public rule , Mahnaz said there is dire need to not only retain but also to strengthen the spirit.

"The way Quaid e Azam encouraged his younger sister and other women trying to gain courage and contribute towards the independence movement was factually a glimpse of how conscious he was with regard to important role Pakistani women could play in development of the country," opined MNA Nusrat Wahid, representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.

The MNA, also the central joint secretary of PTI in Sindh, said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully cognizant of the fact that much needed social change in the country could not be realized without active involvement of women.

"Sincere efforts are being made in this context since the very beginning hence not only women came out in huge numbers to vote for PTI but party tickets were also given to considerable number of them as general seat contenders," said Wahid.

To a query, she said role played by Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah in the politics that too at a very critical point of its existence was reflective of the confidence she had gained while standing by the Father of Nation during his struggle for Pakistan and latter striving to give it a face of a home where all its people may enjoy equal rights with out any distinction.

MPA (Sindh) Sidra Imran, said Pakistan Movement was basically a struggle for social change and Mohtarma Jinnah being intelligent and farsighted enough could see that appropriate and honest application of political tools could help establish a just system in the country.

At current point of time Fatima Jinnah's vision is a source of guidance for all of us keen to materialize public well being in its truest sense.

Dr. Fatema Hayee suggested concerted efforts to help youth of the country learn about the founders of the country and their aspirations as well as vision with regard to Pakistan.