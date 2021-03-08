Pakistani Women contributed immensely for glory, honour of the nation: COAS

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day today.

The Army Chief said: “Pakistani women contributed immensely 4 glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity.

Today, International Women’s Day is being observed. Special sittings, rallies and gatherings are being organized in the country to highlight the women’s rights.