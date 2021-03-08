UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Women Contributed Immensely For Glory, Honour Of The Nation: COAS

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also lauded women for their great right in fight against COVID-19 in the country on International Women’s Day.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day today.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan women had contributed immensely for the glory and honour of the nation.

The Army Chief said: “Pakistani women contributed immensely 4 glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity.

They deserve our immense respect & gratitude” COAS,”.

The Army Chief also lauded women’s role in fight against COVID-19, saying that they were also at the forefront against the global pandemic.

Today, International Women’s Day is being observed. Special sittings, rallies and gatherings are being organized in the country to highlight the women’s rights.

