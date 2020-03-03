Pakistani women contributing positively in every sphere: Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council, Muneeza Hashmi

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council, Muneeza Hashmi Tuesday paid tribute to the extraordinary efforts of Pakistani women who have been struggling hard since ever, said women contributing majorly to the country''s economy, political and social sectors

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Chairperson Alhamra Arts Council, Muneeza Hashmi Tuesday paid tribute to the extraordinary efforts of Pakistani women who have been struggling hard since ever, said women contributing majorly to the country''s economy, political and social sectors.

Talking to private news channel, she said for the first time in the history of the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), a "Women Mela" is being organized at Alhamra to commemorate the forthcoming International Women's Day 2020 by bringing together a diverse group of women from different walks of life.

Moneeza Hashmi said that our women are playing a vibrant role in society that need to be acknowledged in every sphere of life .

She also emphasized that the National Working Women's Day reminds us of the importance of supporting the participation of women and girls in all spheres of economic, social and political life.

"With the celebration of International Women's day, we would salute our mothers, sisters and daughters across the world including Pakistan," she said.

Muneeza said women are the symbol of love, happiness and strength and as they actively take part in the development of the country.

Muneeza Hashmi said Alhamra is taking all concrete steps to strengthen the cultural and literary traditions.