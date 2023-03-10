Pakistani women fully capable of progressing in all spheres: US official

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :United States Consulate for Political and Economic Affairs Kathleen Gibilisco extolled Pakistani women's capabilities, saying that they should be extended opportunities to advance in every sphere of life.

Addressing a ceremony at the Vehari Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) on Thursday, she commented that Pakistani women were in no way less capable than those of other countries.

She lauded the role played by women in society and added that government should encourage them to become responsible citizens of the country.

VCCI president, Mian Khalid Hussain, Founder Hafiz Mahmood Ahmed, Secretary Mian Khursheed Ahmad and others were also present.