'Pakistani Women Have Proved Their Mettle In Every Field': Romina Khurshid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

'Pakistani women have proved their mettle in every field': Romina Khurshid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Romina Khurshid Alam while paying tribute to women on Wednesday said that Pakistani women had proved their mettle in all spheres of life for the glory and honour of the country.

"No sector can progress without empowering the women," she said while talking to a private news channel.

She further stressed that the nation needs to increase women' s access to technology and digital literacy programs, especially in remote areas.

She said that women entrepreneurship and business ownership were need of the time to make them financially independent.

The entire society needs to work together to ensure more empowerment, protection and fair rights for women, she emphasized, adding that women were the hope of the nation and had huge role to play, not only for their specific but also in contributing to the country's success.

Replying a question, she said that most of the women parliamentarian were actively handling matters, adding, the PML-N led government was committed to ensure women empowerment through introducing new laws.

More effective laws will be enacted to prevent sexual violence and harassment against women, she said.

She also urged the media to propagate these laws so that woman of this country to make them educated and aware about their rights.

