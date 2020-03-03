Pakistani women parliamentarians more hardworking, dutiful: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Najma Hameed

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Najma Hameed Tuesday said that the Pakistani women parliamentarians were more hardworking and dutiful as compare to their male colleagues and everyone should recognize this

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Najma Hameed Tuesday said that the Pakistani women parliamentarians were more hardworking and dutiful as compare to their male colleagues and everyone should recognize this.

Commenting on the role of women in connection with International Women Day being celebrated on March 8, she said women parliamentarians are much devoted to their duties as compare to their male coworkers in the forum.

She said,"No nation can touch the heights of glory until their women are working side by side with men" adding that women in many countries of the world were denied of their equal share of work and rights especially in Pakistani rural areas where most of the women were stressful as living under a male dominating society.

The women should be provided with equal status along with the men and they should be equally powerful and strong to fight any gender discrimination prevailing in the society, she said.

Equality is one basic human right to assign to everyone irrespective of any gender discrimination so the women should be entitled to live with respect and freedom from any fear of being molested, she added.

She said women's active participation was essential to build on more stronger prospects for better economy and communication across the globe to achieve international goals for better development and sustainability.

Empowering women will allow them to involve in practical guidance to business and the principles will lead them to learn work at marketplace, community and in the world, she added.