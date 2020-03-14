UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Women Parliamentarians More Hardworking, Dutiful: Senator Najma

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:20 PM

Pakistani women parliamentarians more hardworking, dutiful: Senator Najma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Senator Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Najma Hameed Saturday eulogized efforts of Pakistani women parliamentarians terming them more hardworking and dutiful as compare to their male colleagues.

Commenting on the role of women in connection with International Women Day being celebrated on March 8, she said, Everyone should recognize their endeavors and efforts in the business of both the houses of the parliament.

She said, "No nation can touch the heights of glory until their women are working side by side with men" adding that women in many countries of the world were denied of their equal share of work and rights especially in rural and far flung areas.

Majority of women were stressful due to living in a male dominating society.

Women should be provided with equal status like men as they were equally powerful and strong to fight to prove their abilities in every sphere of life, she said.

Equality is one basic human right to be given to everyone irrespective of any gender discrimination so the women should be entitled to live with respect and freedom, she added.

She said women's active participation was essential to get strong prospects for better economy and communication across the globe to achieve international goals for better development and sustainability.

Empowering women would allow them to be involved in practical guidance to run their business, adding that it would lead them to learn work at marketplaces, community and in the world, she added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Male Lead March Women Muslim Share

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

55 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

60 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.