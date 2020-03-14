Pakistani women parliamentarians more hardworking, dutiful: Senator Najma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Senator Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Najma Hameed Saturday eulogized efforts of Pakistani women parliamentarians terming them more hardworking and dutiful as compare to their male colleagues.

Commenting on the role of women in connection with International Women Day being celebrated on March 8, she said, Everyone should recognize their endeavors and efforts in the business of both the houses of the parliament.

She said, "No nation can touch the heights of glory until their women are working side by side with men" adding that women in many countries of the world were denied of their equal share of work and rights especially in rural and far flung areas.

Majority of women were stressful due to living in a male dominating society.

Women should be provided with equal status like men as they were equally powerful and strong to fight to prove their abilities in every sphere of life, she said.

Equality is one basic human right to be given to everyone irrespective of any gender discrimination so the women should be entitled to live with respect and freedom, she added.

She said women's active participation was essential to get strong prospects for better economy and communication across the globe to achieve international goals for better development and sustainability.

Empowering women would allow them to be involved in practical guidance to run their business, adding that it would lead them to learn work at marketplaces, community and in the world, she added.

