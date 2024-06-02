Pakistani women pilgrims praise enhanced Hajj arrangements, facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A group of Pakistani women pilgrims have credited the improved Hajj arrangements and facilities to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Expressing their gratitude, the women praised the minister for providing enhanced facilities and better services throughout their journey from Pakistan to their accommodations in Saudi Arabia.

In interviews conducted by a media team from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Madina, the pilgrims shared their experiences and expressed satisfaction with the clean and neat accommodations, high-quality and hygienic food, and the helpful and cooperative staff.

The women acknowledged the efforts of the Federal minister in improving the services provided to pilgrims, stating that they faced no challenges concerning living, eating, traveling, or performing their religious rituals.

A pilgrim from Sialkot, Nasreen Akhtar praised the cleanliness of her hotel and the quality of the food, commending the performance of the cooperative staff. Another pilgrim, also from Sialkot, Lubna described the living environment as peaceful and praised the Hajj mission's administration for taking proper care of the pilgrims.

The pilgrim from Sialkot, Nida expressed her gratitude to the government for providing accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabvi, noting that it takes her only three minutes to reach the mosque. She mentioned that the staff quickly responded when she encountered a problem visiting Riyazul Jannah.

A pilgrim from Pattoki, Shazia appreciated the good reception at the airport and the efficient transfer of luggage to the hotel. She added that the pilgrims have not observed any negligence in terms of performance, cooperation, or behaviour from the supporting staff.

Another woman, who chose to remain anonymous, described the Road to Makkah project as beneficial and noted that the spices used in the food were particularly suitable.

Farzana Mughal from Sadiqabad said the arrangements made by the Pakistani government in Saudi Arabia had doubled her pleasure for Hajj. "I feel as though I am with my own family again, after receiving the attentive care and support from the dedicated staff assisting us," she added.