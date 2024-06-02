Pakistani Women Pilgrims Praise Enhanced Hajj Arrangements, Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A group of Pakistani women pilgrims have credited the improved Hajj arrangements and facilities to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.
Expressing their gratitude, the women praised the minister for providing enhanced facilities and better services throughout their journey from Pakistan to their accommodations in Saudi Arabia.
In interviews conducted by a media team from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Madina, the pilgrims shared their experiences and expressed satisfaction with the clean and neat accommodations, high-quality and hygienic food, and the helpful and cooperative staff.
The women acknowledged the efforts of the Federal minister in improving the services provided to pilgrims, stating that they faced no challenges concerning living, eating, traveling, or performing their religious rituals.
A pilgrim from Sialkot, Nasreen Akhtar praised the cleanliness of her hotel and the quality of the food, commending the performance of the cooperative staff. Another pilgrim, also from Sialkot, Lubna described the living environment as peaceful and praised the Hajj mission's administration for taking proper care of the pilgrims.
The pilgrim from Sialkot, Nida expressed her gratitude to the government for providing accommodation near Masjid-e-Nabvi, noting that it takes her only three minutes to reach the mosque. She mentioned that the staff quickly responded when she encountered a problem visiting Riyazul Jannah.
A pilgrim from Pattoki, Shazia appreciated the good reception at the airport and the efficient transfer of luggage to the hotel. She added that the pilgrims have not observed any negligence in terms of performance, cooperation, or behaviour from the supporting staff.
Another woman, who chose to remain anonymous, described the Road to Makkah project as beneficial and noted that the spices used in the food were particularly suitable.
Farzana Mughal from Sadiqabad said the arrangements made by the Pakistani government in Saudi Arabia had doubled her pleasure for Hajj. "I feel as though I am with my own family again, after receiving the attentive care and support from the dedicated staff assisting us," she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three labourers injured as roof collapses4 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police intensifies crackdown on violations in Taxila4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to set up designated barracks for beggar mafia chiefs4 minutes ago
-
Govt colleges to organize MDCAT classes to facilitate students14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Deptt to recruit 500 graduates14 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims’ comfort14 minutes ago
-
CDA launches one-window service at sector C-16 for affectees’ convenience14 minutes ago
-
PML-N to bring vibrant local government system: Minister24 minutes ago
-
Cancer society cautions against e-cigarettes, hookah among youth24 minutes ago
-
ECP sets June 6 date for PTI intra-party election case hearing34 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to promote use of electrical vehicles for reducing pollution: Dharejo34 minutes ago
-
PMDC President hails launch of online portal as key digital transformation34 minutes ago