QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri has said that Pakistani women are playing pivotal role in the development and uplift of the country.

These views were expressed by her while addressing a function held in connection with the International Women's Day here.

"Pakistani women are conscious, courageous and educated and are playing their due role in every section of the society," she said, adding that the contribution made by this segment cannot be ignored.

She noted that no society can develop without the participation of women. It is essential to provide opportunities for the welfare and development of half the population of Pakistan.

Stressing the need for giving due rights to the womenfolk, she said that steps must be taken for protection of women's rights as guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Senator further said that the purpose of celebrating International Women's Day is to create awareness about women's rights and their protection.

She said that without the empowerment of women, the empowerment of any society is not possible. Brave daughters who are struggling for their freedom and rights should not be forgotten.

She underlined the need for creating vocational training institutes as saying that such opportunities would help boost the economy of the country.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that Pakistan is an Islamic country and respect for women is a part of our social and religious values. Under the guise of this, taking unfair advantage and spreading false propaganda will not be allowed at all.