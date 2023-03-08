UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Women Play Remarkable Role In Every Field Of Life: Shaza Fatima

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja Wednesday said that despite the lack of equal resources and opportunities, the women around the globe have achieved remarkable success in almost every sphere of life.

In her message in connection with the International Women day the SAPM lauded the role of Pakistani women in national development and said that Pakistani women played a remarkable role in every field of life including politics and education.

Shaza Fatima said that under the Prime Minister's Youth Program, a special quota has been allocated for women to provide them equal opportunities for development and entrepreneurship.

She said that under the "Girls learn and Girls earn" program, priority for women has been reiterated in all youth initiatives of the government.

The SAPM said that although women are facing so many challenges they have the courage to face all the challenges and move forward towards development and prosperity.

