Pakistani women playing important role to form ideal society: Saima Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Saima Nadeem on Friday said women were playing undeniable, important and active role in every discipline of life to form an ideal society in the country.

She expressed these views at a seminar titled "Creative Literature and Pakistani Women Writers" organized here by Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

She said the government was committed to promote peace tolerance and brotherhood through literature in the society.

The parliamentary secretary said that Pakistani women were playing significant role in all walks of life and they needed to be empowered on all forums. She said that It was high time to unite the women and provide them equal opportunities in development of the country.

Saima Nadeem said " Our Government has taken certain new initiative for uplifting of women particularly in field of health and education." She also emphasized upon the society to change prevailing thoughts and behaviors towards women.

Dr. Shaista Nuzhat, a prominent poet and writer during her speech highlighted the problems being faced by Pakistani women in general and by women writers in particulars.

She also paid tributes to Pakistani women writers for courage and efforts for their rights.

She also expressed her commitment on behalf of all Pakistani women writers for formation of a peaceful society and development of the country.

While addressing the seminar, Chairman, PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that the country had prominent women writers in literary history. He said that contribution by Pakistani women in the field of literature was recognized all over the world.

The PAL would continue to encourage the women writer equally, he added.

He said that female writers always played a crucial role in the social development of Pakistan.

Efforts would be made to further highlight women's struggles and writings, he added.

Dr. Soofia Yousuf said that Pakistani women were becoming aware to a greater extent regarding their rights and it became the social responsibility of female writers to highlight of women's issues as well as their solutions.

Dr Naheed Qamar in her resource paper titled "Creative literature and Pakistani Women Writers" talked about female writers of different Pakistani Languages.

Renowned poetess of twin cities including Dr. Sadaf Kashif, Naureen Aman Shama, Rashan Kaleem, Sajida Maqbool Tanha, Samina Tasneem, Noor ul Ain Saadia, Afshan Abbasi, Dr. Fakhra Naureen, Rukhsana Sehar, Bushra Hazeen, Sabeen Younas, Shaista Chaudhry, Dur-e-Shahwar Tauseef, Aisha Masood, Dr. Naheed Qamar, Dr. Shaista Nuzhat and other recited their poetry.