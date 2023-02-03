Pakistani women playing vital role in global development, says Jamal Shah Mohmand

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :District Social Welfare Officer Mardan Jamal Shah Mohmand on Friday said that Pakistani women were in no way less capable than those of the developed countries, and were playing their role in the development of the country without compromising social values and traditions.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chairman of Zamung Ezwa Welfare Society, Muhammad Parvez and newly elected President of Naya Such Welfare Organization Arzoo and Patron-in-Chief Fehima Begum.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the problems faced by the organizations and the working women.

Jamal Shah assured the leaders of both the organizations of his full support.

He said, "We will provide full support to organizations working on the rights of working women and will take steps to make these organizations more active." Jamal Shah said that the government was taking significant measures to protect the rights of women and solve their problems.

"Serious efforts are being made to empower women and give them a prominent position in the society, and the time is not far when Pakistani women will be able to make a name for themselves not only in the country but also in the world", he said.

