UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Women Playing Vital Role In Global Development, Says Jamal Shah Mohmand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Pakistani women playing vital role in global development, says Jamal Shah Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :District Social Welfare Officer Mardan Jamal Shah Mohmand on Friday said that Pakistani women were in no way less capable than those of the developed countries, and were playing their role in the development of the country without compromising social values and traditions.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chairman of Zamung Ezwa Welfare Society, Muhammad Parvez and newly elected President of Naya Such Welfare Organization Arzoo and Patron-in-Chief Fehima Begum.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the problems faced by the organizations and the working women.

Jamal Shah assured the leaders of both the organizations of his full support.

He said, "We will provide full support to organizations working on the rights of working women and will take steps to make these organizations more active." Jamal Shah said that the government was taking significant measures to protect the rights of women and solve their problems.

"Serious efforts are being made to empower women and give them a prominent position in the society, and the time is not far when Pakistani women will be able to make a name for themselves not only in the country but also in the world", he said.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mardan Jamal Shah Women Government

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

27 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

51 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

57 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

1 hour ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.