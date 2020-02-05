Pakistani women to continue support for Kashmiri sisters till freedom from Indian subjugation:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the Pakistani women from all walks of organized a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the Pakistani women from all walks of organized a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with their brave sisters and children of the Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir (IOJ&K) and renew the pledge to continue support for the cause of Kashmir till freedom from the Indian yoke.

Addressing the rally, which was to march towards the UNHCR office, at the starting point, she said they would present two resolutions to the UNHCR , seeking international community's intervention to stop Indian tyranny on the Kashmiri women and children.

Dr Firdous said the women, including parliamentarians, members of civil societies, working journalists and housewives, had gathered here along with their children to express solidarity with the Kashmiri women and children deprived of all fundamental rights including religious, human and constitutional rights.

She said they were going to make a human chain to express solidarity with the Kashmiri women, who had been victimized by the Indian occupation forces, using rape as a weapon of war.

The observance of solidarity day meant to give a message to the international community that Pakistan would continue its support for the cause of Kashmiris and nobody could deny them their right to self-determination, she added.

She said various activities had been organized all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with the IOJ&K people and shake the world's conscience for an end to the illegal Indian occupation of the valley.

Dr Firdous urged United Nations, human rights organizations and international media to play their due role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating the cause of Kashmiri people at all international fora as their advocate and ambassador, and exposing the Indian face before the world. She said the day was no far when they would see the dawn of freedom.