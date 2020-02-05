UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Women To Continue Support For Kashmiri Sisters Till Freedom From Indian Subjugation:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:23 PM

Pakistani women to continue support for Kashmiri sisters till freedom from Indian subjugation:Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the Pakistani women from all walks of organized a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said the Pakistani women from all walks of organized a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with their brave sisters and children of the Indian Occupied and Jammu Kashmir (IOJ&K) and renew the pledge to continue support for the cause of Kashmir till freedom from the Indian yoke.

Addressing the rally, which was to march towards the UNHCR office, at the starting point, she said they would present two resolutions to the UNHCR , seeking international community's intervention to stop Indian tyranny on the Kashmiri women and children.

Dr Firdous said the women, including parliamentarians, members of civil societies, working journalists and housewives, had gathered here along with their children to express solidarity with the Kashmiri women and children deprived of all fundamental rights including religious, human and constitutional rights.

She said they were going to make a human chain to express solidarity with the Kashmiri women, who had been victimized by the Indian occupation forces, using rape as a weapon of war.

The observance of solidarity day meant to give a message to the international community that Pakistan would continue its support for the cause of Kashmiris and nobody could deny them their right to self-determination, she added.

She said various activities had been organized all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with the IOJ&K people and shake the world's conscience for an end to the illegal Indian occupation of the valley.

Dr Firdous urged United Nations, human rights organizations and international media to play their due role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was advocating the cause of Kashmiri people at all international fora as their advocate and ambassador, and exposing the Indian face before the world. She said the day was no far when they would see the dawn of freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World United Nations Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women Media All From UNHCR Weapon

Recent Stories

Kashmir solidarity observed in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Production of Russia's Krylo-SV Demonstrator Recov ..

16 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares resul ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Manufacture Kalashnikov Rifles in ..

20 minutes ago

Bangladesh team arrives for Test

20 minutes ago

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.