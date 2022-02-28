UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Women's Contribution For Country's Development Must Be Acknowledged At All Levels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pakistani women's contribution for country's development must be acknowledged at all levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistani women's valuable role and contribution for the development of the country must be acknowledged at all levels.

She said this while addressing a ceremony held here on Monday to commend the contribution of some prominent women belonging to various fields of life. The programme was organized by Unique Group of Institutions (UGI).

Samina Alvi said, "Since the creation of Pakistan our women have proved their mettle in different fields of life." She added that unfortunately Pakistani women face difficulties in getting their rights, adding that our religion islam has strongly advocated giving due rights to women in the society.

First Lady said that incumbent government has given special attention to women rights and has taken solid measures and steps to protect women and address their problems. She appreciated the "dedicated efforts" being made to ensure rights of inheritance of women.

Referring to social issues faced by women she said that besides legislation, the male segment of society should realize their responsibility to weed out the menace of harassment of women .

In this context she stressed the need for socio-economic empowerment of women and added that their self reliance and confidence play important role in the upbringing of new generations.

Samina Alvi called upon the women to continue their hard work and struggle in order to grow and prosper in life while giving due time and attention to their families also.

She urged young students present on the occasion to excel in various fields of life,earn good name for themselves and their families while upholding precious human values.

Referring to the high incidence of breast cancer she said concerted efforts were required to create optimum awareness on the matter so as to prevent the disease as much as possible.

First Lady on the occasion sought attention to the needs of special persons, saying that differently-abled people should not be neglected ,rather given maximum facilities and opportunities.

Samina Alvi said that President Dr Arif Alvi and she, herself ,were making efforts to start "inclusive education" in government schools.

She also said that efforts were being made to include facilities for special persons and senior citizens in the plans for new buildings infrastructure.

"There is a dire need to sustain our art, crafts,culture and maintain heritage, besides promoting the artisans", she concluded.

Earlier, the First Lady awarded commemorative shields to Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Iqbal academy Director Dr Baseera Ambreen, PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf, Power Lifter Neelum Riaz, Rowing Athlete Nighat Kausar, some female parliamentarians and teachers.

Later, UGI Chairman Abdul Mannan Khurram presented a souvenir to the First Lady.

App/yrb-swf/

