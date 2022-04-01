Pakistani workers better suited to Malaysian culture and society: Malaysian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Malaysian Minister for Plantation, Industries and Commodities Ms. Zuraida Kamaruddin called on Advisor to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Mr. Ayub Afridi to discuss prospects of increasing Pakistani manpower export to Malaysia in the sectors.

The Malaysian Minister was of the view that, unlike workers from other countries, Pakistani workers are better suited to Malaysian culture and society, and hence will prove good human resource for the country, said a press release here on Friday.

She conveyed to the Advisor that Malaysia needs Plantation workers and assured that Plantation sector offers better pay than the minimum wage and would openly welcome Pakistanis in this sector.

She further explained that the living conditions of the plantation workers are according to ILO regulations whereby the country offers a better lifestyle to the workers and is making center of learning for their children which would allow for assimilation of these workers in Malaysian society.

She assured that the plantation sector will provide all basic facilities to Pakistani workers; from housing to fresh water, and education to good living standards.

Mr. Ishrat Ali, Federal Secretary to Ministry of Overseas, said that the ministry will take responsibility of orientations to Pakistani workers before they leave for Malaysia and would love to have collaboration of our training centers with Malaysian training centers to impart different trainings according to demands of a specific sector.

He stated that Pakistani workers will contribute to the reputation of Malaysia's workforce and help to abide by ILO's regulations.

The Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis told the Minister that Pakistan is making a database to provide countries with specialized human resource according to their demand.

Furthermore, PM Imran Khan is launching a scheme of soft loans for Pakistani emigrants. The Advisor said that smuggling and human trafficking also promotes terror financing and money laundering, which Pakistan is currently struggling to eradicate.

The Advisor expressed that Pakistan has experience in the plantation sector because of the billion Tree plantation program in the country and that the ministry will send right man for the right job by training them beforehand.

Our people are hardworking and physically strong; they have been considered exceptional workers by the middle Eastern countries and they are good in adopting to new environments.

The Malaysian Minister concluded by saying that Malaysia needs five hundred thousand (500,000) workers in the plantation sector and would want to maximize quota for Pakistan in this sector and create a good Pakistani community in their country.