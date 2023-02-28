Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi said on Tuesday that the demand of Pakistani workers was increasing at the global level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sajid Hussain Turi said on Tuesday that the demand of Pakistani workers was increasing at the global level.

Addressing the ceremony, wherein a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Poly Technical Institute Gilgit-Baltistan and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), the minister said that the main purpose of such MoUs was to extend the skills based training for people in the backward areas of the country.

Sajid Hussain Turi said the foreign employment opportunities would be provided on an equal basis to the youth of all the provinces, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said that the OEC would train the people to meet the requirements of the international employment market. The minister said that Pakistan would send over 5,000 workers to Iraq through OEC and Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) to discourage illegal migrants.

Naseer Khan Kashani, Managing Director of the OEC, said that the government of South Korea had increased the job quota for Pakistanis.

He underlined that in near future Pakistan would be sending skilled manpower to Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan and other countries.