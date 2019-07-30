Pakistani workers honored in Dubai for choosing honesty over wealth

The Pakistan Consulate in Dubai on Tuesday hailed a cleaner and a taxi driver as Pakistan's 'heroes' for their remarkable commitment to honesty

According to Khaleej Times, Tahir Ali who found a bag full of 15kg gold at a parking facility in Al Sabkha area. Without thinking twice, Ali who works as a cleaner with ServU Facilities Management, informed the security guard. The gold he found was worth Dh7 million. Ali said, I don't want anything that does not belong to me.

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) rewarded him with Dh3,000 and his employer gave him Dh4,000 as a token of appreciation. Another expat Shafaqat Khan, 24, who hails from Khanewal district in Pakistan, was honoured at the event for returning $21,000 cash to a European family.

Khan, who has been working as a driver with National Taxi since 2018 said,�"When I dropped off the family at the hotel, I didn't realize they had left their bag in the cab.

I later saw the bag full of cash when I was getting ready to go home. I immediately informed the police, and they rewarded me with a mobile phone for my honesty." He also received a reward of Dh1,000 from his employer. "I would never steal anything. God has given me enough," he added with a broad smile.

Pakistan's Consul General, Ahmed Amjad Ali, honoured them with certificates and trophies in front of a packed audience at Pakistan's Consulate in Dubai.

"They are our real heroes who have made Pakistan proud by their ethical conduct, honesty and good behavior. There are many Pakistani nationals like them who have made our country proud. I am sure what we are doing today will continue," he added with a promise of rewarding honest workers and outstanding students in future.