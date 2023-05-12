UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Workers Returning From Korea Asked To Apply For Not-availed Insurance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Pakistani workers returning from Korea asked to apply for not-availed insurance

The Pakistani workers who recently returned to Korea without applying for departure guarantee insurance and return cost insurance can apply directly to the insurance company Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance to avail unclaimed insurance amount by preparing the required documents according to the procedures provided when returning home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):The Pakistani workers who recently returned to Korea without applying for departure guarantee insurance and return cost insurance can apply directly to the insurance company Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance to avail unclaimed insurance amount by preparing the required documents according to the procedures provided when returning home.

According to the Korean embassy news release, the Pakistan EPS Center (Director: Kim Ki-wook) provides long-term departure guarantee insurance and return cost insurance among workers who have returned to Korea after a period of stay (up to 4 years and 10 months) has expired after employment in Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9).

The system guides applicants to apply for dormant insurance which is inactive because workers have not received guaranteed severance insurance and cost return insurance.

"Dormant insurance 3 years from the date of occurrence of the reason for payment of insurance money, the extinctive prescription has been completed, but the policyholders have not retrieved it, so the insurance money for departure maturity and return expenses is kept by the corporation," the news release further said.

However, many of the subjects are not seeking dormant insurance money and it's difficult to guide them individually because the address or contact information of many of the subjects has changed or is unclear.

In order to solve this problem, the EPS Center with the cooperation of the sending country (OEC) posted the status of workers who are not collecting dormant insurance money on the homepage of the sending country (OEC).

Workers who have returned to Korea after working in Korea through the employment permit System can check on the homage of the sending country whether they are eligible, and if they are eligible, apply to the Pakistan EPS center by registered mail with the required documents according to the website guide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Company Guide Money Samsung From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between ..

Canada 'Deeply Concerned' Over Escalation Between Gaza and Israel - Global Affai ..

46 minutes ago
 Summer skills camp to be held from June 01 to Aug ..

Summer skills camp to be held from June 01 to Aug 31

46 minutes ago
 ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

ADCG chairs District Welfare Fund Board meeting

46 minutes ago
 DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

DC releases Rs 9,412,400 Zakat funds

46 minutes ago
 Belgium learns to share its beaches with sleepy se ..

Belgium learns to share its beaches with sleepy seals

46 minutes ago
 Slovak President Announces Make-Up of New Interim ..

Slovak President Announces Make-Up of New Interim Cabinet - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.