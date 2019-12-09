Pakistani workforce rising in Gulf countries for Jobs

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistani workers continued to come in large numbers to the UAE and Saudi Arabia as both the countries continued to be largest source of employment opportunities for them this year as well.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives started to yielding fruits as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Oman have increased the number of Pakistani workforce.

A large number of Pakistanis have gone to work in Saudi Arabia during the first 10 months of this year. The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) has assisted over 258,215 Pakistanis to proceed Saudi Arabia for prospective job opportunities in various sectors.

MOPHRD was able to achieve 207% increase in manpower export to Saudi Arabia, the Gulf news, a private news channel reported.

As many as 176,947 Pakistani workers came to the UAE on employment visas during the first 10 months of 2019 registering an increase of 1.

7 per cent, while more than 24,000 Pakistanis reached Oman for the employment.

The credit of significant increase in the number of Pakistani labour in the Gulf countries is being given to the Prime Minister Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Syed Zulfi Bukhari.

According to the data compiled by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, the manpower export to Saudi Arabia had registered a marked increase of over 207 per cent this year as compared to corresponding months of the last year when 84,091 went there.

The number of Pakistani emigrants to Oman had also increased by 5.8 per cent as 23,998 Pakistanis proceeded to the said country during the 10-month period compared to 22,668 in the corresponding period of 2018.