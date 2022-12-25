UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Young Generation To Pursue Quaid-e-Azam's Footprints, Hopes German CG

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Pakistani young generation to pursue Quaid-e-Azam's footprints, hopes German CG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The Consul General of Germany to Karachi Dr. Rudiger Lotz paid tremendous tributes to Pakistan's father of the nation on his 146th birthday anniversary.

He said, 'Today, we are celebrating the birthday of founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

' The Consul General hoped that the young generation would follow footprints of their Quaid.

Dr. Rudiger Lotz also wished Christmas to Christian community of Pakistan.

He said that the year of 2022 was not an easy one and faced Covid-19.

The German Consul General said that Pakistan also dealt with flash floods in 2022.

He said that the war between Russia and Ukraine continued in the same year. He hoped that the world would advance with happiness in 2023.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Ukraine Russia Christmas German Germany Young Same Christian

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

36 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

51 minutes ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

3 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.