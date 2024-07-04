Pakistani youth declared champion of the world of gaming

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Abdur Rahman Atif, a 22-year-old Sialkot-born Qatar resident, has made a mark in the world of gaming by winning top positions in the Call of Duty: Warzone tournaments.

The Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter game.

EU, EMEA and NA this year had 3,000 outstanding teams competing against one another out of which only 12 were to qualify.

Abdur Rahman Atif and his team ranked among the top three of the 12 qualifying teams. Atif will now be taking part in the World Series and has also been invited to take part in the Saudi Esports.

Starting gaming at the young age of 11, Atif has worked tirelessly and with dedication to achieve this outstanding position. This was his first international world-renowned tournament, marking the beginning of a journey that is sure to bring more glory to Pakistan.