Pakistani Youth Elects President Of Oxford University Union
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Pakistani student Musa Hiraj has been elected as the President of the Oxford Union. He is the fourth Pakistani to be elected to this position. Musa Hiraj succeeded in being elected as the President of Oxford University after a tough competition.
Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) sources told APP that election of Musa Hiraj is an honor for the whole country. In a message issued here on Sunday, Hiraj said that he was grateful to Allah Almighty for this success.
Musa Hiraj is the son of Federal Minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj.
Musa Hiraj is the fourth Pakistani to be elected to this position. Previously, Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Ahmed Nawaz and Israr Kakar have also been elected as the President of the Union at Oxford University from Pakistan.
In 1977, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was also elected as President of the Oxford Union debating society, the first Asian woman to hold the post.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree to restructure Board of Trustees of Dubai Futu ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetin ..
Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth ..
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani youth elects president of Oxford University Union56 seconds ago
-
Winners of "Climate in my Community" competition invited at PM’s Office11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses sorrow on killing of brother of Senator Mushtaq21 minutes ago
-
India’s provocative assertions can’t change Kashmir’s disputed status31 minutes ago
-
PML-N restores CPEC, ML-1 project to boost economy: Hanif Abbasi51 minutes ago
-
PBF urges govt to announce wheat support price1 hour ago
-
Credit goes to PM for steering country out of challenges: Rana Mubashir1 hour ago
-
NETP training of Sub Regional office TDAP held2 hours ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on criminals, arrest 8 suspects and recover illegal arms2 hours ago
-
Attock celebrates International Women's Day with inspiring events2 hours ago
-
Child bride sold for Rs 50,000 rescued in dramatic police raid in Hazro2 hours ago
-
Iftar Arranged at Jamia Darul Uloom Madrasa Nawabshah2 hours ago