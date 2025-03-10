Pakistani youth elects president of Oxford University Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Pakistani student Musa Hiraj has been elected as the President of the Oxford Union. He is the fourth Pakistani to be elected to this position. Musa Hiraj succeeded in being elected as the President of Oxford University after a tough competition.

Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) sources told APP that election of Musa Hiraj is an honor for the whole country. In a message issued here on Sunday, Hiraj said that he was grateful to Allah Almighty for this success.

Musa Hiraj is the son of Federal Minister Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj.

Musa Hiraj is the fourth Pakistani to be elected to this position. Previously, Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Ahmed Nawaz and Israr Kakar have also been elected as the President of the Union at Oxford University from Pakistan.

In 1977, former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was also elected as President of the Oxford Union debating society, the first Asian woman to hold the post.