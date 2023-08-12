(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the youth of Pakistan possessed unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation's destiny

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the youth of Pakistan possessed unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation's destiny.

In his message on the International Youth Day, he highlighted that the youth embody the promise of a radiant future and are the prospective leaders of tomorrow. Allocating resources for empowering the youth, he asserted, is a prudent investment in securing a promising tomorrow.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed the need to foster an environment where the youth could actively contribute to the nation's advancement through their ingenuity.

He affirmed that the Punjab government is actively extending diverse opportunities to the youth, encompassing skill-based education, training, employment prospects, and scholarships. With a significant portion of Pakistan's populace comprising young individuals, their role in the nation's progress is pivotal.

Naqvi further noted that Pakistani youths have garnered global recognition through their inherent talents across various domains, thereby enhancing the nation's stature on the international stage.