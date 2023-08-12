Open Menu

Pakistani Youth Has Capacity To Shape Nation's Destiny: Naqvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Pakistani youth has capacity to shape nation's destiny: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the youth of Pakistan possessed unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation's destiny

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday the youth of Pakistan possessed unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation's destiny.

In his message on the International Youth Day, he highlighted that the youth embody the promise of a radiant future and are the prospective leaders of tomorrow. Allocating resources for empowering the youth, he asserted, is a prudent investment in securing a promising tomorrow.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed the need to foster an environment where the youth could actively contribute to the nation's advancement through their ingenuity.

He affirmed that the Punjab government is actively extending diverse opportunities to the youth, encompassing skill-based education, training, employment prospects, and scholarships. With a significant portion of Pakistan's populace comprising young individuals, their role in the nation's progress is pivotal.

Naqvi further noted that Pakistani youths have garnered global recognition through their inherent talents across various domains, thereby enhancing the nation's stature on the international stage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Young Progress Employment

Recent Stories

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Da ..

Preparations continue to celebrate Independence Day

15 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner o ..

CM Bizenjo to ensure development in every corner of Balochistan

17 seconds ago
 FESCO invites applications for recruitment

FESCO invites applications for recruitment

4 minutes ago
 EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red ..

EU welcomes oil transfer from decaying ship in Red Sea

4 minutes ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

4 minutes ago
 HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on ..

HCC to organize National Flag hoisting ceremony on 14 August

4 minutes ago
Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Ch ..

Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

4 minutes ago
 Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

9 minutes ago
 At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia ..

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

9 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

9 minutes ago
 Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

9 minutes ago
 3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan