Pakistani Youth Have Great Potential To Govern Country: Dr. Salman

Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:52 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs, Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah Friday said Pakistani youth have great potential to govern the country towards the progressive future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs, Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah Friday said Pakistani youth have great potential to govern the country towards the progressive future.

Talking in a Radio program, he said it is high time for the youth to get maximum benefits of these emerging opportunities. Adding, incumbent government has initiated great programs to create massive job opportunities for the talented and hardworking youth of Pakistan.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's realization for the importance of youth for the development of the country.

The government is focused and committed to empower the youth for international competitive environment.

He remarked the curriculum in educational institutions needs to be revised in accordance with the latest technology and emerging global trends. Technical education and training is imperative to boost business activities in the country, he added.

He said the right kind of skill and education can contribute effectively in bringing progress and prosperity to the country. The government has created conducive environment to turn large young population into the productive segment of the society.

