LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said on Monday that the youth played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistani youth were the bright future of the country, and the government was committed to empower them with possible facilities in every sector.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of youth convention parliament members and the launching ceremony of 'Umeed Zinda Hai Tou Pakistan Zinda Hai' Programme at E-Library Gaddafi Stadium here, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave the country atomic bomb, with which the national defence had become invincible. From the first day, the enemies tried to weaken Pakistan but they failed, he added.

The chairman expressed that domestic exports in the IT sector could be enhanced from 2.5 billion Dollars to 25 billion Dollar industry in the next four years. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had allocated a national fund for Information Technology (IT) development, he mentioned.

Rana Mashhood said that after the laptop scheme, one million smart phones would be provided to students under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the objective of the Prime Minister Youth Programme was to provide a platform for the youth to stand on their feet. He said that when an elected government was overthrown in 2017, after that, the foreign investment in the country had stopped completely.

"We have to take the country forward, so we have to open the doors of Pakistan to the world, we have to bring in foreign investment," he added and said that due to better strategies of the government, foreign investment would also come to Pakistan.

He said that false rumours regarding closure of industries and textiles were circulated on social media but the fact was that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the highest textile exports were recorded this year in the country. He mentioned that some fake rumours were also being spread that the Millat Tractors factory was shut down and went bankrupt, but the fact was that the factory had achieved the highest profit in the last seven years just a few days ago. "We should not listen to rumours, but move forward," he said.

Rana Mashhood said that it was expected that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Conference would be held next month, the leadership of the whole world was coming to Pakistan, which would start a new era of development in the country.

He noted that the Prime Minister Youth Programme provided a platform to talented youth and gave them opportunities for development in all fields including technology, arts, education and sports.

Jafriya Disaster Management Cell Welfare Organization (JDC) Foundation Head Zafar Abbas, Films Censor board Chairman Tauqir Nasir, Dr. Shazia Nasir, social welfare activist Usman Akhtar, journalists and a large number of youth were present.