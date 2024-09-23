Open Menu

Pakistani Youth Important For Country's Development: Rana Mashhood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Pakistani youth important for country's development: Rana Mashhood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prime Minister's Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said on Monday that the youth played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistani youth were the bright future of the country, and the government was committed to empower them with possible facilities in every sector.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of youth convention parliament members and the launching ceremony of 'Umeed Zinda Hai Tou Pakistan Zinda Hai' Programme at E-Library Gaddafi Stadium here, he said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave the country atomic bomb, with which the national defence had become invincible. From the first day, the enemies tried to weaken Pakistan but they failed, he added.

The chairman expressed that domestic exports in the IT sector could be enhanced from 2.5 billion Dollars to 25 billion Dollar industry in the next four years. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had allocated a national fund for Information Technology (IT) development, he mentioned.

Rana Mashhood said that after the laptop scheme, one million smart phones would be provided to students under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the objective of the Prime Minister Youth Programme was to provide a platform for the youth to stand on their feet. He said that when an elected government was overthrown in 2017, after that, the foreign investment in the country had stopped completely.

"We have to take the country forward, so we have to open the doors of Pakistan to the world, we have to bring in foreign investment," he added and said that due to better strategies of the government, foreign investment would also come to Pakistan.

He said that false rumours regarding closure of industries and textiles were circulated on social media but the fact was that by the grace of Allah Almighty, the highest textile exports were recorded this year in the country. He mentioned that some fake rumours were also being spread that the Millat Tractors factory was shut down and went bankrupt, but the fact was that the factory had achieved the highest profit in the last seven years just a few days ago. "We should not listen to rumours, but move forward," he said.

Rana Mashhood said that it was expected that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Conference would be held next month, the leadership of the whole world was coming to Pakistan, which would start a new era of development in the country.

He noted that the Prime Minister Youth Programme provided a platform to talented youth and gave them opportunities for development in all fields including technology, arts, education and sports.

Jafriya Disaster Management Cell Welfare Organization (JDC) Foundation Head Zafar Abbas, Films Censor board Chairman Tauqir Nasir, Dr. Shazia Nasir, social welfare activist Usman Akhtar, journalists and a large number of youth were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Film And Movies Technology Sports Exports Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Parliament Social Media Shanghai Nasir 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Textile Muslim All From Government Industry Millat Tractors Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

3 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

3 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

4 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

4 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

4 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

4 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

5 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

5 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

5 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

5 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

7 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan