Pakistani youth most talented: Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said youth of Pakistan were the most talented and they should exert their energies on seeking education to carve a better future for themselves.

The Speaker was talking to a group of students who were position holders in examinations held by boards in the four provinces and Islamabad.

During the meeting at Parliament House, he congratulated the students on their success and appreciated them for their commitment and hard work.

The Speaker expressed the hope that the day was not far off when Pakistan would achieve its targets in education sector.