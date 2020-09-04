UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Youth Nominated For UK's National Mediation Awards 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

Pakistani youth nominated for UK's National Mediation Awards 2020

Syed Akbar Hussain, founder of ADR Initiative, from Pakistan has been nominated for National Mediation Awards 2020 in the United Kingdom in area of conflict and dispute resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Syed Akbar Hussain, founder of ADR Initiative, from Pakistan has been nominated for National Mediation Awards 2020 in the United Kingdom in area of conflict and dispute resolution.

The National Mediation Awards 2020 will take place online on September 23 at an event organized by Civil Mediation Council, London and the College of Mediators, Manchester.

Syed Akbar Hussain, Advocate High Court Pakistan, is also affiliated with Federal Ombudsman for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace as Mediator/Adjudicator since 2017.

His initiative ADR ODR, headquartered in London with presence in international cities spanning 25 countries, is a thought leader in progressive dispute resolution and training from international conflict management to negotiation, mediation and arbitration.

Starting his legal career in 2011, Syed Akbar Hussain attained a Masters degree in Law from Koc University, Istanbul. He has consistently been promoting the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution and Online Dispute Resolution as a means to bring access to justice to the people of Pakistan.

He has also developed various peace-building projects under ADR Initiative with a belief that conflict management is an essential part for every person's skill set and helps them youth get prepared for future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution London Istanbul Manchester United Kingdom September Women 2017 2020 Event From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

4 minutes ago

IATA team to operational safety audit of PIA

4 minutes ago

Administration discards hundreds liter milk

4 minutes ago

Up to 100,000 Children Affected by Beirut Blast, P ..

4 minutes ago

Undiscovered Russia: Long Journey to Russia's Anci ..

18 minutes ago

Dr Zia calls on Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.