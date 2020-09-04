(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Syed Akbar Hussain, founder of ADR Initiative, from Pakistan has been nominated for National Mediation Awards 2020 in the United Kingdom in area of conflict and dispute resolution.

The National Mediation Awards 2020 will take place online on September 23 at an event organized by Civil Mediation Council, London and the College of Mediators, Manchester.

Syed Akbar Hussain, Advocate High Court Pakistan, is also affiliated with Federal Ombudsman for the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace as Mediator/Adjudicator since 2017.

His initiative ADR ODR, headquartered in London with presence in international cities spanning 25 countries, is a thought leader in progressive dispute resolution and training from international conflict management to negotiation, mediation and arbitration.

Starting his legal career in 2011, Syed Akbar Hussain attained a Masters degree in Law from Koc University, Istanbul. He has consistently been promoting the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution and Online Dispute Resolution as a means to bring access to justice to the people of Pakistan.

He has also developed various peace-building projects under ADR Initiative with a belief that conflict management is an essential part for every person's skill set and helps them youth get prepared for future.