Pakistani youth proving their mettle in different fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan has a lot of talent and country's youth are proving their mettle in different fields across the globe.

Alhamra Art Council Executive Director Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said that this here on Friday.

Younger singer Tahseen Sajid sang qawali "Bhar do Jholi Meri Ya Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)" and Dawood played 'Tabla' (hand drums) and Faisal supported through sound board.

Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said that conducive environment was being provided to youngsters to elevate the image of the country.

Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that services of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts were commendable.

Qawali programme was broadcast live on Alhamra facebook page.