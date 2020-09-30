UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Youths Attend Final Of International Chinese Proficiency Competition

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Two Pakistani young men attended the first round of the final of the 19th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for college students by taking online test and making vlogs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Two Pakistani young men attended the first round of the final of the 19th Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for college students by taking online test and making vlogs.

A total of 100 participants across the globe enter the final competition and 30 winners will be selected on October 4 to enter the second round, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition is the most influential annual event for Chinese language learners around the world. From the year of 2002, about 1.5 million college and middle school students from 154 countries have participated in the preliminaries, among which more than 6,500 have been invited to China for the finals. Furthermore, over 100 million tv viewers worldwide watch the competition each year.

Affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, this years competition is held via internet, and innovations have shown in the competition system. Currently, vlogging is definitely a thing. In the last three years it has become a phenomenon that has really taken off.

In the first final round of the competition, every participant is also required to submit a vlog themed by My Stories of Learning Chinese.

Haider Abbas from the Confucius Institute in Islamabad attended todays competition.

In the vlog, he speaks fluent Chinese to introduce this experience of learning mandarin and his wish to shoot a Kung Fu film in front of the beautiful ancient Khaplu Palacein his hometown Gilgit-Baltistan, reflecting a subtle cultural blend between Pakistan and China.

With the gradual deepening of Pak-Sino exchanges, Pakistanis have a good grasp of Chinese language are increasingly favored in job market. According to incomplete statistics, as of May 2020, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has created more than 75,000 jobs for local people in Pakistan.

Bilingual and multilingual talents will definitely give full play to the role of "bridge", surmounting the barriers of language and culture, to promote Pak-Sino cooperation going higher and stronger.

