Pakistani Youths Very Rich In Talent: Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 09:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistani youths were very rich in talent and the government was concentrating to utilize their abilities for national development by providing them quality education.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Aziz Fatima Medical & Dental College (AFMDC) here, he said that education was imperative for progress of the nation. Therefore, the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to polish God-gifted abilities of the young generation and use it for national prosperity, he added.

However, he said, it was the duty of teaching staff to focus on character building of their pupils so that they could promote virtues in the society and develop a role model society.

He also decorated the position holders with medals and distributed cash prizes.

He appreciated the positions of female students and said that the female community would be encouraged in every sphere of life.

Mian Muhammad Idrees and others also addressed the function where a large number of college students and faculty members were present.

