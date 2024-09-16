Pakistani Zaireen attending Urs of Khawaja Allauddin Sabir in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Pakistani Zaireen accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, Asif Khan on Monday placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) at Kaliyar Sharif.

Some 81 Pakistani Zaireen arrived in Kaliyar Sharif on Sept 14 to participate in the 756th annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA), and will remain there till Sept 20, a message received from India said.

After placing the traditional Chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, Deputy Head of Mission and the Zaireen offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

On arrival at the Dargah, Deputy Head of Mission and Pakistani Zaireen were welcomed by Sajjada Nasheen Hazrat Shah Ali Manzar Aijaz Quddusi Sabri.

Asif Khan thanked the Sajjada Nasheen and the organizers for facilitating the visit on the auspicious occasion.

The Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Allauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) under the framework of 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.