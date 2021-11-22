Pakistani Zaireen delegation lays traditional Chaddar at Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi

Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi.

To participate in the 718th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a group of 60 Pakistani Zaireen led by Joint Secretary Amjad Ali from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith harmony, Islamabad is in Delhi from November 18 to 25, 2021, said a message received here.

At the Dargah Sharif, the delegation of Pakistani Zaireen and Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan accompanied by the High Commission's diplomats were welcomed by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other notable members of the Dargah Committee. After placing the Chaddar, dua was offered. Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami also did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Cd'A and the group leader of Zaireen on the occasion.

The Zaireen also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered dua.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) was the third spiritual successor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA). He is famous for his love for humanity as a means of realizing love with the Creator. His followers are all across South Asia, including Pakistan. The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishtia Order, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervor. His Urs is attended by devotees from several countries. Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.