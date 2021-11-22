UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Zaireen Delegation Lays Traditional Chaddar At Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) In Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:31 PM

Pakistani Zaireen delegation lays traditional Chaddar at Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi

Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistani Zaireen, accompanied by Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional Chaddar at the Shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi.

To participate in the 718th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a group of 60 Pakistani Zaireen led by Joint Secretary Amjad Ali from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith harmony, Islamabad is in Delhi from November 18 to 25, 2021, said a message received here.

At the Dargah Sharif, the delegation of Pakistani Zaireen and Cd'A Aftab Hasan Khan accompanied by the High Commission's diplomats were welcomed by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other notable members of the Dargah Committee. After placing the Chaddar, dua was offered. Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami also did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Cd'A and the group leader of Zaireen on the occasion.

The Zaireen also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered dua.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) was the third spiritual successor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA). He is famous for his love for humanity as a means of realizing love with the Creator. His followers are all across South Asia, including Pakistan. The Urs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishtia Order, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervor. His Urs is attended by devotees from several countries. Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Islamabad Century Same Amjad Ali Hasan Khan November All From Asia Love

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of ..

Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of GCC Ministers of Defence

25 seconds ago
 US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to M ..

US, Turkey Announce Agreement Terms on Switch to Multilateral Tax Deal - Treasur ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to ..

Pakistan allows India access for wheat transfer to Afghanistan as a peace gestur ..

28 minutes ago
 Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to ..

Absconder Nawaz should come back to pay respect to judiciary: Faisal Vawda

28 minutes ago
 Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, pa ..

Mubadala’s approach is that of the long-term, patient investor with conviction ..

45 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Un ..

Putin Confirms to Draghi Russia's Readiness for Uninterrupted Gas Supply to Euro ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.