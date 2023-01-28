Pakistani Zaireen lay traditional Chaddar at Dargah Ajmer Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistani Zaireen placed the traditional Chaddar at the Dargah of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) in Ajmer Sharif on Saturday, on the occasion of the 811th annual Urs celebrations.

Salman Sharif, Charg d'Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, also took part in the ceremony, representing the Government of Pakistan.

According to Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi, at the Dargah, the delegation was welcomed by Syed Bilal Chishti and other prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Sahib. After placing the Chaddar, special prayers were offered.

The Dargah notables performed "dastarbandi" of the Charg� d'Affaires and representatives of the Zaireen.

The Charg� d'Affaires thanked the Dargah custodians and the administration for facilitating his visit and for looking after the Pakistani delegation during the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs.

The Charg� d'Affaires said that Hazrat Moinuddin Chishti (RA) is one of the most revered Sufi saints of the sub continent.

His values, teachings and practices of peace, unity, tolerance and harmony carry an eternal message and serve as a beacon of hope for the world today.

Later, the Zaireen held a separate meeting with the Charg� d'Affaires and expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit.

Pakistani Zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines. This year a total of 240 Zaireen, led by a representative of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, are visiting Ajmer Sharif from 25 January to 1 February, 2023 to participate in the 811th Urs Mubarak.