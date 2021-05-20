UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis 18 Or Above Holding CNIC/student Visa/Iqama Can Get Vaccinated From Any CVC: Sindh Health Dept

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pakistanis 18 or above holding CNIC/student visa/Iqama can get vaccinated from any CVC: Sindh Health dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A spokesman for Health Department Government of Sindh has said that on the directives of Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pachuho, all Pakistanis attained 18 or above years of age holding CNIC / student visa / Iqama or work permit, can get vaccinated from any Covid Vaccination Center (CVC) which are operational 24/7 from May 21, near them.

The Spokesman added that there has been a country wide decision to register all those who hold valid work and student visas abroad as many countries require proof of vaccination upon entry, said an official statement on Thursday.

"Those who are above 18, hold passports and have a visa for work or study abroad can now register to get vaccinated at any CVC near them," the Spokesman said and added that as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, the Sindh Health Department is ensuring that the vaccination process is easily accessible to all.

For this reason, the vaccination center at Expo, Karachi is open for 24/7.

He said that this would enable all those who are unable to get vaccinated during business hours to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The spokesman for Sindh Health Department has urged all staff and general practitioners at private hospitals (including doctors, paramedics, nurses etc) to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and will result in strict administrative action," the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Business Population Welfare Student May Visa All From Government

Recent Stories

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

12 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

13 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

27 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

42 minutes ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

43 minutes ago

PM, Chinese Premier reaffirm resolve to further so ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.