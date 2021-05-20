Pakistanis 18 or above holding CNIC/student visa/Iqama can get vaccinated from any CVC: Sindh Health dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A spokesman for Health Department Government of Sindh has said that on the directives of Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Pachuho, all Pakistanis attained 18 or above years of age holding CNIC / student visa / Iqama or work permit, can get vaccinated from any Covid Vaccination Center (CVC) which are operational 24/7 from May 21, near them.

The Spokesman added that there has been a country wide decision to register all those who hold valid work and student visas abroad as many countries require proof of vaccination upon entry, said an official statement on Thursday.

"Those who are above 18, hold passports and have a visa for work or study abroad can now register to get vaccinated at any CVC near them," the Spokesman said and added that as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, the Sindh Health Department is ensuring that the vaccination process is easily accessible to all.

For this reason, the vaccination center at Expo, Karachi is open for 24/7.

He said that this would enable all those who are unable to get vaccinated during business hours to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The spokesman for Sindh Health Department has urged all staff and general practitioners at private hospitals (including doctors, paramedics, nurses etc) to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and will result in strict administrative action," the spokesman concluded.