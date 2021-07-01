UrduPoint.com
'Pakistanis A Proud Nation, PM Told World'

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:40 PM

'Pakistanis a proud nation, PM told world'

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that for the first time in country's history Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the world that Pakistanis are a proud nation and 'not for sale'.

Reacting on the prime minister's speech in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the minister said in a tweet, "First time a PM of Pakistan shows the world that we (are) a PROUD NATION & NOT FOR SALE. We are PARTNERS IN PEACE, NOT IN CONFLICT.

Proud to be associated with the great man for so long."

