Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Pakistanis across the world will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with full fervor and zeal to express solidarity with Kashmiris.Prime Minister Imran Khan will address Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly and joint session of Kashmir Counsel.Public holiday has been announced today.Chain of human hands will be made upon all connecting points between Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.After revoking special status of Kashmir by Indian government and due to imposed lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for the last several months, this year, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed somehow in a special manner beyond routine.Commemorative Post Ticket will be issued on Kashmir Solidarity Day.A one-minute silence will be observed on 10 am whose formal notification has been issued by Interior Ministry.This year preparations to observe Kashmir Day were initiated from Jan 27 under the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Provincial Chief Ministers will address with rallies in four provincial Capitals while rallies will be organized at district level.

Banners have been displayed upon all international airports and railway stations.Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will send 100 million special SMS.Debate competitions will be conducted at all educational institutions regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day.Hockey match between females and a football match of males will be conducted under Pakistan sports board..Special desks have been set up under Kashmir Cell in Safa Gold Mall and Centaurus Mall along with signature campaign arrangements.Picture exhibition has been organized in Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore.Picture exhibition has also been organized in all Art Galleries.Special programmes will be organized at all foreign missions regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day.A special campaign will be broadcast on electronic and print media.Special Prayers will be offered for freedom of Kashmir in the start of Day in Mosques.A chain of human hands will be made at D-Chowk; Islamabad at which related member National Assembly will participate.Oversees Pakistanis are also organizing conferences with full zeal.