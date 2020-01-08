UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis Advised To Exercise Maximum Caution While Planning To Travel To Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Pakistanis advised to exercise maximum caution while planning to travel to Iraq

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Pakistan caustioned its citizens to avoid while traveling to Iraq due to the recent security situation in region.In a advisory issued by the Foreign Office today said in view of recent developments and theprevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximumcaution while planning visit to Iraq at this point.

Those already in Iraq are advised to remain inclose contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad.Earlier it is reported that the Iran hit the US Air bases in Iraq.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Iran Iraq Visit Baghdad

Recent Stories

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

1 minute ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.