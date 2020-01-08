Pakistanis advised to exercise maximum caution while planning to travel to Iraq

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Pakistan caustioned its citizens to avoid while traveling to Iraq due to the recent security situation in region.In a advisory issued by the Foreign Office today said in view of recent developments and theprevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximumcaution while planning visit to Iraq at this point.

Those already in Iraq are advised to remain inclose contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Baghdad.Earlier it is reported that the Iran hit the US Air bases in Iraq.