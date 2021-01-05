Pakistanis always stand with Kashmiris: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said that people of Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this time of trial.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, being observed on Tuesday, he said Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris until the accomplishment of their rights and the success of their freedom struggle.

The minister said said that on the day, the Kashmiris reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.