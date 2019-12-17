Pakistanis among recipients of Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant

(@imziishan)

Gilead Sciences, a regional grant initiative that supports community-led programs for people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region, on Tuesday announced three Pakistani NGOs to be among recipients of its program 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Gilead Sciences, a regional grant initiative that supports community-led programs for people living with HIV in the Asia Pacific region, on Tuesday announced three Pakistani NGOs to be among recipients of its program 2019

According to available details, out of 136 submissions received from Community Organizations across the region, that also included 15 submissions from Pakistan, three non-governmental or advocacy organizations in Pakistan have been invited to submit their applications for funding.

Through this year's program, Gilead is awarding a total of US$ 1.4 million close to 40 projects across Asia Pacific. Of this over US $ 80,000 has been distributed across the three Pakistani recipients.

Youth Association for Development, one of the three recipients selected to receive the grant has received the grant to further efforts in their "Access to Quality Health and Life Program" for people living with HIV/AIDS, youth, vulnerable population and people with high risk behaviors in district Quetta, Baluchistan.

Commenting on the grant, Atta ul Haq, Founder of YAD, said HIV/AIDS has become a disaster in Pakistan due to customs, traditions, cultural taboo, bonded, barriers, hate, walls, stigma and discrimination by the society.

The disease is spreading fast due to lack of access to services, guidance, treatment, testing, screening, counselling, and lack of information in Pakistan.

There is dire need of time to consider HIV/AIDS as emergency in Pakistan, said the activist reiterating that in view of the epidemic like situation efforts will be made to improve access to quality healthcare with increasing demand and supply, respond, links, guidance, treatment, counselling and referral in order to increase 60% treatments and post treatment care and follow up in district Quetta.

"Along with this we also aim to improve access, demand and supply of quality health care through engagement of HCP, communities, stakeholders and youth of district Quetta by 40%," said Atta ul Haq.

Started in 2018, the Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant program directly supports HIV-related community-led projects. The program is part of Gilead's broader efforts to enhance public-private partnerships in the Asia Pacific region to address the challenges facing communities affected by HIV.

Gilead Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant's program - 2019 is seeking to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV by focusing on three priority areas: 1) access and quality of life; 2) multidisciplinary care; and 3) diversity and inclusion.

The Grant aims to accelerate progress on the "Fourth 90", which complements the "90-90-90" global treatment goals established by UNAIDS to end HIV.

These targets set the goal that by 2030, 90 percent of people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 percent of people who know their HIV-positive status will be on treatment, and 90 percent of people on treatment will have a suppressed viral load.

The Fourth 90 target aims to ensure that 90 percent of people living with HIV achieve a good health-related quality of life.

"For people living with HIV, the virus is one among myriad factors that contribute to their total health and well-being," said Amy Flood, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

The Asia Pacific Rainbow Grant program recognizes the need for a broader approach to helping people with HIV live well, one that goes beyond HIV suppression - and the central role of community-based organizations in helping to address the diverse challenges that can affect quality of life, including mental well-being and HIV-related discrimination.

Gilead has expanded the grants program to 18 countries or territories in the region, nearly doubling the geographic scope from last year's program.

This is the first year Gilead has opened the grant to Pakistan.