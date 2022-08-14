Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best manifestation of these characteristics was the creation of Pakistan: Prime Minister

The prime minister said the Pakistanis were known for their passion, character and hard work and the best manifestation of these characteristics was the creation of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The prime minister said the Pakistanis were known for their passion, character and hard work and the best manifestation of these characteristics was the creation of Pakistan.

Pakistan was created with passion aroused by Allama Iqbal in the nation. Then Quaid-e-Azam changed the dream into a reality of Pakistan, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said development of the nation was carried out by the democratic leadership of Pakistan through political and constitutional struggle by facing the facts and acting with sagacity.

The leadership overcame the economic and multiple challenges with patience, steadfastness and wisdom, he remarked.

He said the political leadership gave to the nation a unanimous constitution and brought it together on a united agenda, built institutions and developed the economy, agriculture and industry.

The prime minister said the democratic leadership created job opportunities for people and made the nation respectable in the world.

"This is the nation which initiated Pakistan's nuclear programme under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto." Then under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, despite all the incentives and pressures, completed the nuclear programme and made defence of the nation unconquerable for all times to come, he asserted.

He said Pakistani nation countered horrid earthquakes and devastating floods but did not lose heart and continued to move ahead.

"The sons and daughters of this nation raised the flag of the nation in international sports competitions." In the current month, during the Commonwealth Games, sons and daughters of the nation including Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Butt achieved successes and made the Pakistani nation proud, he observed.

He said the nation resoundingly defeated terrorism and this happened due to our nation's determination, strength and confidence.

"This resilience proved that our nation is fully capable to achieve every objective." He said today the nation faced another crisis and the seeds of chaos and hate were being sown, nation was being divided in different ways and a nefarious attempt was made to torn apart the national unity.

The last government created an economic crisis which was unimaginable in the past.

He informed that the present government had made strenuous efforts to take the country out of the economic crisis and successfully saved the country from economic default.

He said the last government left the trade deficit of $ 48 billion and his government had to take loans from the international monetary fund and friendly countries to meet financial needs.

The previous government took loans of Rs 2000 billion loans in its four years and due to criminal negligence of the previous regime the government was forced to import wheat, he elaborated.

He said the previous government did not buy gas on time from the international market, neglected the energy supplies and damaged the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"My government strengthened the rupee against the Dollar." "We have decided to produce thousands of megawatts of solar energy to save billions of Dollars spent on imports of oil and gas." Shehbaz said independence was unimaginable without achieving economic freedom.

He invited the opposition to sit with the government for formulating the charter of economy.