Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mashal Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Kashmiri's freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik's wife Mashal Malik said on Thursday that Pakistani people were the biggest support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), and they could highlight the cause of help valley people across the world.

She was addressing a ceremony through video-link, which was jointly organised by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) and Aiwan-e-Iqbal at the college auditorium here. She said Kashmiris were offering sacrifices for decades to live in an independent country. He called upon the youth to play their role for liberation of Kashmir and exposing the Indian atrocities as well as propaganda before the world.

She said Kashmiris and Pakistanis observe Kashmir Solidarity Day every year on February 5, across the world, but the Indian oppression of Kashmiris people was going on unabated. She regretted that Indian atrocities had intensified in held Kashmir after 2019. Mashal said struggle to highlight the Indian barbaric acts in held Kashmir would have to be accelerated, and the entire would have to be apprised of these atrocities before the February 5 next year.

Addressing the ceremony, known defence analyst Lt-Gen (retd) Ghulam Mustafa said that Kashmir's liberation was a writing on the wall and the day was not far away when Indian would disintegrate into parts due to the liberation movements going on in that country.

He said Kashmiri people had almost succeeded in breaking the yoke of Indian slavery, and now only geographical compulsions were in place now.

UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said "we pay salute to our martyred and ghazis on the Kashmir Day". He said Pakistani youth would never back out whenever the motherland would need any sacrifices. He said now wars between nations were being fought in scientific laboratories, universities, economic and justice fronts, and Pakistani youth would have to prepare themselves for these wars.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said Pakistan armed forces had always protected country's geographical boundaries, and Kashmiris would win their freedom from India soon if Pakistani people would keep standing with the armed forces of the country.

A special documentary on held Kashmir was also shown to the audience. Students presented Kashmiri and Pakistani national songs.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Unique Group Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Head Promotions and Admin Prof Riazul Haq, principals of various UGI branches and a large number of students also attended the function.