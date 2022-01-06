Pakistanis can achieve progress by following teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH): PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that Pakistanis as a nation can only achieve progress by following the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister was talking to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, who called on him here.

Matters relating to the proposed role of National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the character building of youth in the light of basic values of Riyasat-e-Madina, established by Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his illustrious teachings were discussed in the meeting.

Maulana Tariq Jameel lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister in implementing the welfare model of Riyasat-e-Madina in the country and stressing for character building of youth in the light of the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).