Pakistanis Capable Of Driving National, Global Economic Growth: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 01:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the people of Pakistan were capable of playing a central role in the development of the country as well as the global economy, recognising the existing contribution of Pakistan's business and IT companies at global stage.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting regarding investors' participation and opportunities in the process of digital and other reforms in Federal board of Revenue (FBR), said that the Pakistani business community was proving its worth and IT entrepreneurs offering valuable services in the global market.
Appreciating the investment pledges of $700 million in Pakistan’s IT sector during the Digital Investment Forum held under the Digital Cooperation Conference, he said that Pakistan was home to some of the world’s best experts in IT and other fields who could deliver excellent results if given opportunities in line with their capabilities and potential.
The prime minister said that the government would prioritize engaging Pakistani investor community in IT and reforms process in other sectors.
Emphasising local investment for long-term, better, and sustainable results, he directed for holding special webinar to inform IT sector investors about investment opportunities in FBR’s digital reforms.
During the meeting, participants were briefed on the various phases of the digital reform process in FBR and available investment opportunities.
It was told that work was in progress on digital monitoring, track and trace systems, digital research and analytics, and other reforms in FBR with many of them already implemented.
The participants were told that there were investment opportunities worth over $100 million in digital invoicing, faceless technology, cargo tracking, and other digital reforms in FBR.
The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al Yahya, CEOs of international IT companies, and senior officials from relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts into scrap shop,five rescued1 minute ago
-
Pakistanis capable of driving national, global economic growth: PM1 minute ago
-
Pakistanis capable of driving national, global economic growth: PM1 minute ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants5 minutes ago
-
India fails to present evidence in Pahalgam incident: Rana Ihsan5 minutes ago
-
With pro-investor policies, legislation, Pakistan open for digital business: Dar15 minutes ago
-
NIRC to host historic International Labour Day Conference 2025 in Capital tomorrow in collaboration ..15 minutes ago
-
RCB auctioned Bhatta Chowk Cattle Market at Rs. 165.7 million, highest ever bid35 minutes ago
-
34 proclaimed offenders arrested, illegal weapons, drugs recovered45 minutes ago
-
Gripped by war hysteria, India begins evacuating villages near border45 minutes ago
-
PAF’s swift, timely response compels 4 Indian jets to retreat55 minutes ago
-
Two brothers murdered in dacoity bid55 minutes ago