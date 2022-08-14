UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Celebrate Independence Day In Washington

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day in Washington

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan's embassy in Washington on Sunday to mark the diamond jubilee of Pakistan.

The senior officials of the United States State Department, foreign guests and the Pakistani community attended the event, said a press release received here.

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Masood Khan raised the Pakistani flag to the tune of national anthem.

At the beginning, messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out.

In his remarks, the ambassador said creation of Pakistan was a miracle and the country gained independence on August 14, 1947 due to immense sacrifices of the Muslims of the sub-continent.

He said Pakistan was facing numerous challenges but with courage and confidence, the problems would be overcome.

Pakistan was also celebrating the 75th anniversary of its relations with the United States, he noted.

The United States was the first country which recognized Pakistan, he recalled, adding that Pakistan and the US were partners in ensuring peace in the world.

"We are determined to work with the United States for the world peace and prosperity."Both the countries had strong ties in the fields of trade, investment, energy, education and health, the envoy concluded.

