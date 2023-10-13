Pakistanis consume less than 100 eggs per head in a year, causing protein deficiency: Dr Iqrar

Human body has the need of 300 eggs per year but 'we consume less than 100 eggs in a year which is causing deficiency of protein and other essential food ingredients'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Human body has the need of 300 eggs per year but 'we consume less than 100 eggs in a year which is causing deficiency of protein and other essential food ingredients'.

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while addressing a seminar arranged to mark “World Egg Day”.

He said that the eggs must be made essential part of the intake. He said that egg had high values food and it also decreased the risk of many diseases.

He said that world egg day was initiated in 1996 in order to raise awareness among the masses about its benefits and their important role in life.

“We have to adopt the simplicity in our food that would lead towards a health society”, he said, adding that poultry was the second largest industry of the country after textile.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Dr Qamar Bilal said that egg was an important source of nutrition. It contained proteins, minerals and vitamins.

He said that his faculty celebrated the day every year to create the awareness among the masses.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Dr Farzana Rizvi stressed that by taking eggs and milk in daily food, the challenges of food security could be met. She called for increasing the productivity by using the latest practices.

Director Institute of Animal and Dairy Sciences Dr Riaz Virk and others also spoke on the occasion.