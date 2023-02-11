(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy, in the US and donated $30 million for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

On his Twitter handle, he said that these were such glorious acts of philanthropy that enabled humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.