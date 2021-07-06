UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis Endured Tests Of Time To Achieve Peace, Stability: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:51 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said, "We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability".

He made these remarks while interacting with the participants of 7th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The 7th National Workshop Balochistan was attended by large number of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives.

The workshop was aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national, provincial issues and mounting cohesive response, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS said that Balochistan's peace and prosperity was the bedrock of Pakistan's progress. "It is time to reap dividends of hard-earned peace and expedite socio-economic development adopting people centric approach for attaining enduring stability," he added.

Army Chief said the security forces would remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan and Pakistan.

Highlighting internal and external challenges, the COAS said full spectrum threat demanded comprehensive national response. "Balochistan is in sharp focus of national leadership and Army is fully engaged in enabling National and Provincial response in synergy with other institutions of state," he concluded.

