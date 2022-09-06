Pakistanis express solidarity with IIOJK people on Defense Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistanis expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Defence Day on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Defence Day was celebrated in Pakistan and IIOJK to honor the sacrifices rendered by Pakistani soldiers in defending the ideological borders of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against India.

On September 6 every year, Pakistanis remind the world that the Kashmir dispute is the unfinished agenda of Pakistan's completion.

On this day, messages from Pakistani dignitaries were released wherein unwavering support for the Kashmiris' freedom struggle was reassured.

It is mentioned in these messages that the Kashmir freedom movement is intended to further solidify the defence of Pakistan.

Kashmiris and Pakistanis share strong religious, historical, cultural & geographical bonds with each other and no power on earth can stop IIOJK from becoming part of Pakistan, the statements issued by political leaders and officials from Pakistan carry the message.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah rightly called Kashmir Pakistan's jugular vein.