UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Far Ahead Of Leaders; Awaiting Representatives Bearing Jinnah's Vision & Integrity: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Pakistanis far ahead of leaders; awaiting representatives bearing Jinnah's vision & integrity: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Experts at a special seminar on Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's leadership and thinking Thursday said the people of Pakistan were far ahead of their leaders and waiting for someone bearing Jinnah's vision and integrity.

The seminar 'Muhammad Ali Jinnah: His Vision and Struggle' was organised by the Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), said a news release issued here.

The panel included former Federal minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator (Retd.) Javed Jabbar, President of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam, Prof. Dr Riaz Ahmad and former dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities, University of Punjab, Prof. Dr Iqbal Chawla.

Javed Jabbar, in his keynote address, shared that Jinnah's vision of Pakistan evolved decades before the word 'Pakistan' was even conceived or the freedom movement even began. "In fact, his concept of what 'Muslims' were or should be, did not begin with the Lahore Resolution." He observed that one only needed to study Jinnah's speeches of over 42 years to see how futuristic he was; his acute clarity of thought, desire for change, combined with willingness to be pragmatic rather than obstinate.

He argued that one major example of Jinnah's vision could be seen from the fact that he (Jinnah) stressed on the importance of compulsory elementary education for all children in the subcontinent at a time when no one was interested in such a model.

The keynote speaker further shared that more than equality, equity was the cardinal principle of Quaid's political life, vision and thinking, be it political, gender or institutional equity. On the current and future trajectory, Jabbar strongly urged that the political equity for Pakistan could only come through electoral reforms.

He also called for direct political representation of women and the need to practice austerity, following Jinnah's model, in the current economic crisis.

Prof. Dr Riaz Ahmad, while giving an account of Jinnah's struggle, political journey and case for Pakistan, informed the audience that Quaid-i-Azam learnt politics by spending hours and hours in parliament, observing how politicians argued in parliamentary debates.

According to the speaker, Jinnah as 'Quaid' was exceptional, but the legal acumen, high sense of integrity, responsibility and sound character displayed by the young Jinnah, was also extraordinary. Quoting Jinnah, Dr Riaz Ahmad said, "Pakistan not only means freedom and independence, it is a Muslim ideology which has to be safeguarded." "Pakistan is Jinnah's precious gift and treasure to us which we must protect," he reminded.

Prof. Dr Iqbal Chawla lamented that as a state, Pakistan had failed to safeguard its hard-won freedoms and taken an endless series of wrong turns in every sphere of life and thus totally shunned the spirit, which led to the creation of Pakistan. He pointed to several internal and external social and geopolitical challenges which the country was currently facing.

Dr Chawla was of the view that these problems were "primarily of our own making and led to strengthening of centrifugal forces reinforced by powerful and resourceful international state-led internal mafias in all sectors of life." Jinnah, he said, wanted Pakistan to be inclusive, with an impartial government, complete religious freedom, rule of law and equality for all.

Delivering his concluding remarks and vote of thanks, CASS President Air Marshal (Retd) Farhat Hussain Khan thanked the speakers and acknowledged that Quaid-i-Azam, the father of the nation, was the most charismatic leader, and Pakistan was fortunate to have him as a leader. However, he lamented that the Pakistani nation had diverted from his (Jinnah) authentic vision.

"By following his governance guidelines, we can once again build and strengthen our institutions," he stressed, and announced that the CASS would commemorate Iqbal's and Jinnah's lives in special events every year.

The seminar was followed by the inauguration of the 'Jinnah Corner' in the CASS library containing important works on Muhammad Ali Jinnah, attended by a large number of retired and serving Air Force officers, diplomats, students, and persons from academia.

CASS Research Assistant Shaza Arif delivered the introductory remarks and moderated the proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Education Punjab Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vote Young Independence Muhammad Ali Anjuman Women Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Kha ..

LHC forms full bench to hear pleas about Imran Khan’s disqualification in Thos ..

6 minutes ago
 Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

Reham Khan ties knot with Mirza Bilal

37 minutes ago
 JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

1 hour ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.